The fishing industry, has for many years, been a major economic activity in the Soufriere/Scotts Head community but it was dealt a devastating blow by Hurricane Maria in 2017. So, Dominica News Online (DNO) went to that community recently, to get a sense of how the recovery of that vital economic earner for the area is progressing, more than a year after Maria.

One fisherman of Soufriere, Stevenson Birmingham, who was interviewed by DNO, said he is satisfied with the progress that has been made in resuscitating fishing activity in Soufriere after Hurricane Maria. He said he received a cheque from the government which assisted him after he lost some of his fishing equipment.

“After Hurricane Maria, the government gave us some money which I used .. to buy more lines and have been living off it for the past time. My machine also got lost and they replaced it, but besides that, my issue is gas to do proper fishing.”

Birmingham is of the view that, “Things are going good with the fishermen.”

But Scuba Dive Master at Scotts Head, Jefferson Jervier, has a somewhat different perspective. He told DNO that the fishing industry in his community is still recovering from the effects of the most destructive storm to hit the country.

He said the majority of fishermen lost their equipment and are having difficulty getting back to normal and only some of them have received assistance from the government.

“Mostly, all the fisherman lost their boats and engines and some are still struggling to put back everything together,” Jervier said. The government issued some cheques for mostly all fishermen that lost their belongings but it still wasn’t sufficient enough to cover the costs of their equipment.”

Jervier said more improvement is needed and this will require more ‘active’ assistance from the government as the area depends on the fishing industry for economic sustenance.

Parliamentary Representative for the Soufriere constituency, Denise Charles, also spoke to DNO and pointed out that there are different factors to be considered in rehabilitating a hurricane-ravaged industry in her constituency in which 95% of the fishermen got affected.

“Most of them got the grant that the government issued to help them right after the hurricane. We have been working with the fishermen to restore their lively hood where we’ve provided boats to some fishermen, replaced many motors, nets, ropes and all equipment they need to do their fishing,” she said.

Charles added, “The only fishermen that are probably still waiting on assistance are those that need both boats and motors. On last week Friday we gave out two boats and then we also assisted those who had the smaller type of boats. We also assisted some with wooden boats from the Carib territory.”

The Soufriere MP mentioned ‘major’ recovery plans for the fishing industry in Soufriere and Scotts Head which include an ongoing building boat project under which boats will be delivered every month to fisher folk who were affected.

“We are going to be rebuilding the fisher folks’ locker rooms which they had, and we’re also looking at a fisheries building which will include a fish processing plant. We are actually in the design phase of that project in the Soufriere industry,” Charles stated. “We also have an effective boat building project where local boat builders are building boats for fisher folks.”