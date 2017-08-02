A summer school program targeting people with Down Syndrome and organized by the Dominica National Down Syndrome Society Incorporated has officially come to an end with five special needs students receiving their certificate of completion.

The program ran from July 3rd to August 4th, 2017, and entailed a series of activities that helped the students with their cognitive and creative skills.

Recipients of the certificates were Marissa Guiste, Christopher Henderson, Courtney Timothy, Byanca Ashby, and Brenna Charles who was not present at the ceremony.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, President of the society, Doreen Ashby (the mother of Byanca Ashby), said the program aimed to show how talented the students are, and to dispel the notion that children with Down Syndrome cannot learn nor do anything.

“The reason for having that program is because of the rejection that Down syndrome people get in society. Nobody believes they can do anything, they call them a vegetable, and they give them all types of names, so I decided to come together with Byanca[‘s] teacher and some others and we had that summer school to bring out their talents,” Ashby said.

Ashby has been consistently fighting for the recognition and assistance that people with Down Syndrome need and has used this summer school program as a way of showing people what these special needs people can really do.

The students had on display a number of items that were handmade and personally designed including tie-dye t-shirts, baskets, colourful bottles, and small toy animals.

Meanwhile, Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business, Roslyn Paul, said that the government of Dominica is “on track” with their recent publicized initiative within the 2017/2018 National Budget, of providing financial assistance specifically to persons with special needs

Paul said she believes, based on what she has seen, that persons with Down Syndrome and other disabilities can still contribute to the country’s development.

“They can contribute to the provision of goods and services and so I am rightly so, very proud to be a part of this initiative and hope that it will be an ongoing process to take these young people that are sometimes invisible to society, to take them and to help them to transition to becoming self-reliant, to be able to prove their self-esteem, pride, their confidence in themselves that they can contribute to their own development,” she stated.

Paul noted that the summer program has had a “great output.”

“What are the tangible things that I see here are just a little part of it, but the personal development is the greater part of it and the ability for social interaction is not lost upon us,” she said.