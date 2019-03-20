On Sunday March 17th , the West Dominica Children’s Federation Inc. held a successful community meeting in the village of Gallion at which the organization donated 47 water storage tanks through a project funded by the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives.

The tanks were distributed among four communities which are experiencing difficulties with pipe-borne water and also to vulnerable families with children and elders. The communities are Campbell, Gallion, Sultan, and Warner.

The main theme of the project is “Building Women’s Water Management Capacity After a Natural Disaster” through the provision of water storage tanks was further supported by the community meeting’s focus of “making harvested rain water safe for use in the household.” The presentation was well received by those who attended the meeting.

Director of the Environmental Coordinating Unit, Lloyd Pascal, the guest speaker at the meeting, said that at this stage of development, homeowners should incorporate cisterns in the building process.

He also stated that, in addition, the rain water from heavy rainfall periods should be collected and be reused to irrigate plants. He pointed out that such practices are implemented in certain other countries with positive results.

Pascal also spoke of the causes and effects of climate change in relation to water resources and higlighted the importance of that relationship.

He applauded the West Dominica Children’s Federation for taking on such a project and seeing it through to successful completion.

Recently, the Office of Disaster Management warned that the island is now in the warm period where rainfall amounts are generally decreasing to below normal levels.

Coordinator of West Dominica Children’s Federation Inc., Beverly Baron conveyed the federation’s sincere gratitude to the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives for this contribution.

“Because of the role that women usually play as managers of the home, building women’s capacity in water management is vital to us all,” Baron pointed out.

Being in charge of household ch ores, taking care of the family, women can monitor and control the use and reuse of water for all purposes. Harvested rainwater could become the main source of water to homes after a disaster. The women are often responsible to ensure that water is being collected and is made safe for drinking if there is no storage of water. The children will also be educated by their mothers as to the proper use and quantities of water. This will help to reduce water wastage.

The availability of a water storage system through the 250 gallon tanks given to these families will go a long way to ensuring that domestic chores and caring for children and elderly is under control immediately after a disaster.

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22nd 2019 and the West Dominica Children’s Federation thinks that this donation is very fitting to commemorate the day. The theme “Leaving No One Behind”, “Human Rights and Access to All”.

The information session held in Gallion, was the first of two; the next one is planned for the community of Campbell on Sunday March 24th 2019.

The Management and staff of the West Dominica Children’s Federation and beneficiaries of the water storage tank project thank the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives for their continued support over the years.

The need for everyone to play their part to ensure that action is taken to secure our water needs for the future is vital.