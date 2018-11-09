The Dominica Meteorological Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Dominica from 12 noon to 6:00 pm today.

A statement from the Met Office says that moisture and instability associated with a low level trough has been generating cloudiness, showers, isolated thunderstorm activity across most of the island chain including Dominica.

Met officials say that conditions appear favourable for the activity to linger across the island over the next 24 hours.

“Reports have indicated isolated occurrences of flooding, landslides and rock falls over the southern section of the island. Due to the already saturated nature of the soil, and the projection for additional rainfall, of up to 3.5 inches or 90 millimetres, flash flooding is possible.” the Met office said.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring or will occur during the warning period. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during the period.

Moderate to rough seas are also expected in areas of showers and thunderstorm. All sea users and residents near the coast are therefore advised to exercise caution.

The Dominica Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor the situation and to provide updates as they become necessary.