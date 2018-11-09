Flash Flood Warning in effect for DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, November 9th, 2018 at 1:05 PM
The Dominica Meteorological Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Dominica from 12 noon to 6:00 pm today.
A statement from the Met Office says that moisture and instability associated with a low level trough has been generating cloudiness, showers, isolated thunderstorm activity across most of the island chain including Dominica.
Met officials say that conditions appear favourable for the activity to linger across the island over the next 24 hours.
“Reports have indicated isolated occurrences of flooding, landslides and rock falls over the southern section of the island. Due to the already saturated nature of the soil, and the projection for additional rainfall, of up to 3.5 inches or 90 millimetres, flash flooding is possible.” the Met office said.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring or will occur during the warning period. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during the period.
Moderate to rough seas are also expected in areas of showers and thunderstorm. All sea users and residents near the coast are therefore advised to exercise caution.
The Dominica Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor the situation and to provide updates as they become necessary.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
We resilient, we can handle that! No major infrastructure work undertaken since Erika and Maria!
You fool!..Since you know so much, instead of sitting behind your computer screen making sarcastic comments, get up on your two left feet and go do something constructive( like work on some major infrastructure). Make everyone see you are worth something
True Lula! All they sit whole day making dumb comments. I emphasize Lula “get up on your two left feet and go do something constructive( like work on some major infrastructure). Make everyone see you are worth something”
Do something too. You can do something – like work on some major infrastructure. High time you should something!
It’s a shame that new helicopter hasn’t made it yet
I’d love to take a ride surveying the place
maybe they can sell trips on the helicopter for 50EC$