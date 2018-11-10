WEATHER UPDATE: Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Dominica until 12 noonDominica News Online - Saturday, November 10th, 2018 at 7:54 AM
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Dominica as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the island.
In its 6:00 am weather advisory issued today, Saturday November 10, the Dominica Meteorological Service said lingering moisture and instability associated with a low level trough are expected to maintain cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during the next 24 to 36 hours.
The Met Office stated that due to the saturated nature of the soil and the projection for additional rainfall, the FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for Dominica until 12 noon today. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during the period.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.
2 Comments
Say what all you want but less than a week after Skerrit told all his lies and coverups to the visiting Dominicans and his crowning of cronies with top awards, the heavens came down on us once again with point round baily bridge collapsing, landslides all over, flashflood warning and you name it. Skerrit you can lie as much as you want but your sins keep following you and exposing you. Just wait to see what will happen after you take Linton them to your court later this month. You think you are God but you will see who is the real judge.
