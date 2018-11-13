Flood Warning for Dominica extended to 6:00 pm todayDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 at 12:32 PM
The Flood Warning which is in effect for Dominica has been extended to 6:00 pm.
The Dominica Meteorological Services said in its latest advisory issued at 12:00 pm, that the Flood Warning which is in effect for Dominica until noon, has been extended to 6:00 pm today.
According to advisory, an area of disturbed weather associated with a tropical wave is expected to continue to generate cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 hours.
“Radar imagery continues to show pockets of moderate to heavy showers to the south of Dominica with the potential of spreading inland during this afternoon. As a result, the flood warning for Dominica has been extended to 6pm this evening and will be updated if conditions warrant.” the Met Office stated.
A flood warning means that flooding is already occurring or is expected during the period.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during the period.
Thereafter, a high pressure system is projected to build across the area by late Wednesday producing an increase in wind speed.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. By Wednesday an increase to peak near 10.0 is anticipated. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
