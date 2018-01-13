The Meteorological Service has upgraded the Flood Watch to a FLOOD WARNING for Dominica

Effective until 6p.m. Sunday, January 14, 2018

A trough system has been generating unstable weather conditions across Dominica since Friday night. Cloudiness, shower activity, which could be moderate to heavy at times and a chance of isolated thunderstorms are forecast to continue to affect Dominica throughout the weekend and into early Monday .

. Data indicated that sections of the island have experienced up 2 inches (50mm) of rainfall and a further 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100mm) with isolated higher amounts are possible across the island as this system stalls over the area into early Monday .

. As a result of the saturated soil conditions and the projection for additional shower activity, persons in areas prone to FLOODING, LANDSLIDES and FALLING ROCKS are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution.

A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.

Sea conditions will deteriorate in the areas of showers due to gusty winds. Mariners and other users of the sea should exercise caution.

This warning may be further extended should conditions become necessary.