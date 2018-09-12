A flood warning has gone into effect for Dominica from 6:oo pm this evening as Tropical Storm Isaac gets closer to the island. The system is expected to begin impacting Dominica on Thursday.

The Dominica Meteorological Service is advising people in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks to be be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution.

A Tropical Storm Warning which means in this case, that tropical storm conditions are expected within 24 hours, remains in effect for Dominica.

The 6:00 pm advisory from the Met Office states that at 5 pm, Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 15.4 degrees north and longitude 56.6 degrees west or about 315 miles east of Dominica. Isaac is moving westward at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some further weakening is expected but Isaac should remain a tropical storm as it passes over or near to Dominica on Thursday.

Residents are advised to closely monitor the progress of Isaac. The Met Office says preparations should by now be completed or rushed to completion for arrival of this system.

Rain bands ahead of Tropical Storm Isaac are expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorm activity, .

Rough seas are expected during the next 12 hours with wave height increasing up to 10.0ft. A further increase can be expected thereafter.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning is in effect from 6pm Wednesday September 12, 2018 until further notice.