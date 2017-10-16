Flood Warning in Effect for DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, October 16th, 2017 at 12:01 PM
As of 8 AM on Monday October 16th. 2017 the Meteorological Service has issued a FLOOD WARNING for Dominica for the next 24 hours. According to the Meteorological Service : “A flood warning means that flooding is already occurring or is imminent”.
Conditions are due to a trough system which will continue to generate heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, with occasional gusty winds, throughout the day and may linger over the area until Wednesday. Accumulated rainfall is expected to be between 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 mm).
Residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides are asked to be on the alert and take the necessary safety precautions.
3 Comments
One disaster after another. This island needs a reprieve.
The sad thing is over 90% of Dominicans do not even know a flood warning has been issued for Dominica, either because they do not have power to listen to radio / TV and many customers are still without cell phone. They need to find a way to get the information out so that people are prepared not just for this flood but seeing we are still in the hurricane season, with so many people homeless or stay in buildings compromised. Skerrit needs to spend less time running out of the island and spend more time putting things in place to inform and protect the people.
On another note, why is Q95 still off air a month after Maria? Why is Skerrit playing so much politics? He should be thankful for Q95 because had it not been for Q, Maria would have taken more lives because I was in DA during Maria and I can tell U Dr. Fontaine and Q95 saved many lives. Skerrit should realize that over 50% of nationals listen to Q95 and he should have told DOMLEC to put Q on their emergency list ASAP
omg dominica had hurricane and now is flood what is this for me nah