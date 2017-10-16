As of 8 AM on Monday October 16th. 2017 the Meteorological Service has issued a FLOOD WARNING for Dominica for the next 24 hours. According to the Meteorological Service : “A flood warning means that flooding is already occurring or is imminent”.

Conditions are due to a trough system which will continue to generate heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, with occasional gusty winds, throughout the day and may linger over the area until Wednesday. Accumulated rainfall is expected to be between 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 mm).

Residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides are asked to be on the alert and take the necessary safety precautions.