A Flood Warning has been issued for Dominica with immediate effect until 12 noon today.

According to the Dominica Meteorological Office, this has become necessary as an area of disturbed weather associated with a tropical wave, is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 hours.

As a result, a Flood Watch which came into effect for Dominica from 6am today has been upgraded to a Flood Warning with immediate effect until 12 noon today.