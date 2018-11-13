A Flood Warning has been issued for Dominica with immediate effect until 12 noon today.
According to the Dominica Meteorological Office, this has become necessary as an area of disturbed weather associated with a tropical wave, is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 hours.
As a result, a Flood Watch which came into effect for Dominica from 6am today has been upgraded to a Flood Warning with immediate effect until 12 noon today.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring or will occur during the warning period.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during the period.

Thereafter, a high pressure system is projected to build across the area by late Wednesday producing an increase in wind speed.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. By Wednesday, an increase to peak near 10.0ft. is anticipated. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.