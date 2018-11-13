Flood Warning issued for DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 at 7:43 AM
A Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring or will occur during the warning period.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during the period.
Thereafter, a high pressure system is projected to build across the area by late Wednesday producing an increase in wind speed.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. By Wednesday, an increase to peak near 10.0ft. is anticipated. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
No break for the battered. Hope the weather doesn’t deteriorate too badly to cause a repeat of flooding, rockfalls and landslips.
Be careful at Pointe Ronde.
People should check that all their guttering whether on roofs or on the ground is unblocked and can convey the rain water. Holes in roofs can be covered by melting coal tar and spreading liberally, or paiunting it on. This can help prevent needless flooding.
In parts of Roseau where there are big culverts, local poeople should clear the culverts of sand, mud and stones. If necessary where there is damage, local people should use cement and repair their gutters. Do not wait for government to do it for you.
In the counryside, roads will be washed away where there is bad drainage. If we all help clear drains, this will reduce flooding.
After today, local people all over Donininca can help prevent landslides by planting trees and creeping vines with long tap roots, or multiple root systems, along hillsides which look like they are prone to land slides. This helps to hold back the land from land slides. Good trees to plant include all fruit trees like mangoes, grapefruit, guava -Good…
Lord protect us and people be careful when driving look out for others the life you save might be your own.