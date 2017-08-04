The flash flood watch issued for Dominica at 6 pm yesterday evening has been discontinued as of 6 am this morning. Cloudy and breezy conditions will continue, however, shower activity will be limited.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Service is reporting that another tropical wave located in the Central Tropical Atlantic is expected to approach the area late Sunday into Monday.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 10.0 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect for above normal seas and high winds.

More information at http://weather.gov.dm

http://weather.gov.dm/forecast/extended-forecast

or weather hotline: 447 – 5555

Please note that a greater degree of cloudiness, more frequent rainfall and higher rainfall amounts are normally experienced across the east coast and interior of Dominica.