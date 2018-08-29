The Meteorological Service has announced a flood watch for Dominica from midnight tonight to 12 noon tomorrow Thursday 30th August, 2018.

The Met Office states, in a release, that lingering moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will continue to generate cloudiness, shower and thunderstorm activity across the island chain, including Dominica, during the next 12 to 24 hours. Periods of moderate to heavy shower and thunderstorm activity are expected mainly after midnight into tomorrow morning.

The release continues, “As a result, a flood watch will be in effect for Dominica from midnight tonight to 12 noon tomorrow Thursday 30th August, 2018. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during the period.”

A relative reduction in shower activity can be expected by Friday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft.