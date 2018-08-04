A Flood Watch will be in effect for Dominica as of midnight, tonight (Saturday, August 4th, 2018).

A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is still possible.

In its 6 p.m. advisory today, the Meteorological Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Dominica until mid-day (12 p.m.) Sunday, August 5th, 2018.

The advisory also states that a tropical wave and a trough system currently affecting the Lesser Antilles will continue to generate cloudy to overcast conditions with moderate and isolated heavy showers, periods of rain and thunderstorm activity across Dominica.

The activity is forecast to continue to affect the island over the next 12 to 24 hours. Current model projected rainfall is for accumulations of about 2 to 3 inches or 50 to 75mm, with higher amounts possible in elevated areas, during the period.

Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, people in areas that are prone to flooding, landslide and falling rocks should be vigilant and take all necessary precautions as flash flooding is possible. Be extremely cautious if you must cross bridges or use vulnerable roadways.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and the Flood Watch will be updated as necessary.