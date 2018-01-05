Unstable conditions due to the presence of a trough system are expected to produce cloudiness and showers across the island chain during the next 24 hours. As a result, a flood watch will be in effect from 12 midnight to 6pm tomorrow. The watch may be extended or upgraded to a flood warning if conditions warrant.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Moderate to rough seas are expected with waves now peaking up to 10.0 feet. A further increase in wave height is anticipated during the weekend. A small craft warning and a high surf advisory are in effect for above normal seas and high winds. All users of the sea and persons living near the coast, initially those along the east coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution.