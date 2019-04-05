FLOW ‘changes the game’ with data

Flow has launched what the telecommunications company has dubbed an ‘Always on plan’ as part of its efforts to allow customers to connect faster and easier.

During the launch on Friday April 5th at the flow conference room, Acting General Manager, Lorranine Mitchell noted, ‘ Life is about moments..the new plans are designed to enable the millions of happy connections.’

The plans are a significant increase in the amount of data flow is offering. Mitchel said we FLOW is no longer dealing in Megabytes only Gigabytes….

More that story coming up on DNO.