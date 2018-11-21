Roseau, Dominica – November 20th, 2018 – Flow customers across Dominica will get something ‘extra’ to help ‘warm’ the traditionally colder nights that signal the Christmas season’s arrival.

Flow rolled out their much anticipated Christmas campaign on Tuesday November 20, 2018 with a special celebration filled with music and fanfare and featuring lots of goodies and “EXTRA’s” for existing and new customers including free whatsapp, free talk, gifts, prizes and more.

Though the telecoms provider has been fully focused on its ongoing restoration of services since 2017’s brutal Hurricanes, the company also understands the importance and significance of the Christmas celebration to its customers and employees. “Christmas is the time of year when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and a time when people look forward to spending time with family and loved ones. It is also a time when customers anticipate rewards, gifts, prizes and good cheer from businesses that they supported through-out the year, and Flow is eager to give-back to our valued customers with our exciting Christmas campaign.” said Flow’s Head of Commercial Lorraine Mitchell.

The Flow Christmas campaign kicked off at the Flow Customer Experience Center (main store) on Tuesday, November 20th and customers in the store were treated to special deals, free gifts and delicious traditional Christmas treats including the local favourites, fruit cake and sorrel.

Flow will also take some of the Christmas cheer on the road as they plan to visit various communities across Dominica during this festive season as part of its Christmas caravan to ensure that the many Christmas specials and offers are made available to all.

This Christmas, Flow will feature some exciting offers including:

Triple Data Tuesday’s & Sunday’s for all prepaid Combo subscribers

FREE whatsapp (Chat, Video, Voice & File transfers) for customers who activate the Large and Xtra Large Combo Plan

Free evening and weekend on-net Talk for residential post-paid customers and will extend until the end of March 2019

Potential Flow Evo & Superfast Broadband customers will enjoy Free Installation plus 40% off Broadband service for two months with the signup for both products

Weekly cash & prizes to be won plus three lucky customers will win the ultimate prize of a 55” Flat screen television, 1 year & 6months free service

At the end of every week, two customers will have the opportunity to win a food hamper valued at five hundred dollars and $500 cash respectively. Customers qualify by activating any prepaid combo plan and by sign-up of any Flow service during the Christmas season.