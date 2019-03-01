Flow Dominica is injecting over one hundred and fifty thousand dollars into the island’s carnival celebrations which moves into high gear this weekend.

For decades, the company has made it a key component of its corporate social agenda to invest in efforts to ensure longevity of Dominica’s culture and heritage. Carnival celebration is important to the people of the island as it provides an opportunity for cultural expression, creativity, pageantry and the highlighting of social issues through calypso. The celebrations have returned to normal this year after a low-keyed observation in 2018 following the passage of hurricane Maria.

The organisers of carnival and private sector entities and promoters here have produced a number of activities and events designed to provide carnival lovers with an unforgettable Mas Domnik experience. Flow Dominica, one of the leading corporate social responsible companies on island is investing significant resources into carnival this year.

The company has committed support to the Discover Dominica Authority which is responsible for the overall administration of carnival. The long-term partnership with the Dominica Calypso Association as headline telecoms partner of the carnival’s biggest show continues in 2019 as the final show is set for this Saturday with nine calypsonians going up against reigning monarch Daryl Bobb (King Bobb).

Flow is providing financial and in-kind support to a range of other activities, making it the largest private sector investor in carnival this year.

Some of the other partnerships include Amnesia costume band, as well as the Crazymess band being staged in collaboration with the prince of bouyon music, Asa Bantan. Pulse Experience making their inaugural presence in the costume segment gained favour with Flow for support while the company thought it important to help Old Time Sake, comprised of the more mature members of the community in making their contribution to carnival.

Signal Band which has an ongoing partnership with Flow will host their Lumination j’ouvert t-shirt band with the company’s support. Other partnerships include Klubird t-shirt band, the Rotary Club’s Souse & punch event and Carnival Malkase to be staged by Kairi FM post carnival.

Flow’s General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste notes that Flow has a long-standing commitment to the development of culture in Dominica, and carnival continues to be on the company’s priority list of corporate social responsibility activities.

As a way of giving back to existing and new customers, the company is offering the Alcatel A1 handset at $160 which comes with a complimentary large combo plan and free whatsapp features and double data Tuesday’s on Combo plans to prepaid subscribers. Customers acquiring post-paid service will get triple data for three months with sign-up for the medium or higher plan. The Company has also partnered with the Costume & T-shirts bands and further provided additional benefits to masqueraders through vouchers for significant discounts when they sign up for service with Flow.

Flow wishes everyone an enjoyable and incident free carnival.