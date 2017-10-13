Roseau, Dominica – October 12th , 2017 – Flow has made significant progress in the

successful restoration of mobile services in Dominica following the devastation caused by

Hurricane Maria. The island’s infrastructure, including its communications networks, suffered

significant impact from Category 5 Hurricane Maria, which made landfall in Dominica on

Monday September 18th , 2017.

To date 21 of Flow’s 49 mobile sites have been restored allowing customers to connect with

family, friends and loved ones both locally and internationally through voice and data.

Connectivity has been restored to sites in Roseau and surrounding areas, Morne Daniel,

Canefield, Massacre, Portsmouth proper, Glanivillia, Cochrane, Pond Casse, Wesley, Melville

Hall Airport, Hamstead, Blenhiem, Calibishie, Picard South, Stockfarm, St. Joseph, Morne

Espanol (Colihaut to Portsmouth), Grand Savanne – Salisbury, Pointe Michel & Emerald Pool

also serving parts of Castle Bruce. Many surrounding villages and communities in the

aforementioned areas will also enjoy some level of service from the sites that Flow has been

able to get operational.

Some fixed line services have already been restored in the areas of Roseau, Canefield, St.

Joseph, Portsmouth, Mahaut, Morne Daniel and Pond Casse. The success of the fixed line

experience will be contingent on the line plant to the individual households.

Flow has also played a major role in helping restore some level of commercial activity in the

capital Roseau by providing connectivity to Government, essential services and key

businesses in an effort to provide much needed services to customers.

Flow’s General Manager said, “I'm hugely proud of our employees who are working night and

day to help bring our mobile network and business community back online.

While the situation on the ground in Dominica is extremely challenging, the passion of our employees to restore our mobile services enabling critical communications to our customers has been truly

inspiring.”

Customers with access to internet are asked to monitor social media and to listen to local

radio stations for important updates on the progress of restoration efforts in the various

communities and additional services that Flow is providing to customers.