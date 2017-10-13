Flow Making Steady Progress with Service Restoration Following Hurricane MariaDominica News Online - Friday, October 13th, 2017 at 2:45 PM
Roseau, Dominica – October 12th , 2017 – Flow has made significant progress in the
successful restoration of mobile services in Dominica following the devastation caused by
Hurricane Maria. The island’s infrastructure, including its communications networks, suffered
significant impact from Category 5 Hurricane Maria, which made landfall in Dominica on
Monday September 18th , 2017.
To date 21 of Flow’s 49 mobile sites have been restored allowing customers to connect with
family, friends and loved ones both locally and internationally through voice and data.
Connectivity has been restored to sites in Roseau and surrounding areas, Morne Daniel,
Canefield, Massacre, Portsmouth proper, Glanivillia, Cochrane, Pond Casse, Wesley, Melville
Hall Airport, Hamstead, Blenhiem, Calibishie, Picard South, Stockfarm, St. Joseph, Morne
Espanol (Colihaut to Portsmouth), Grand Savanne – Salisbury, Pointe Michel & Emerald Pool
also serving parts of Castle Bruce. Many surrounding villages and communities in the
aforementioned areas will also enjoy some level of service from the sites that Flow has been
able to get operational.
Some fixed line services have already been restored in the areas of Roseau, Canefield, St.
Joseph, Portsmouth, Mahaut, Morne Daniel and Pond Casse. The success of the fixed line
experience will be contingent on the line plant to the individual households.
Flow has also played a major role in helping restore some level of commercial activity in the
capital Roseau by providing connectivity to Government, essential services and key
businesses in an effort to provide much needed services to customers.
Flow’s General Manager said, “I'm hugely proud of our employees who are working night and
day to help bring our mobile network and business community back online.
While the situation on the ground in Dominica is extremely challenging, the passion of our employees to restore our mobile services enabling critical communications to our customers has been truly
inspiring.”
Customers with access to internet are asked to monitor social media and to listen to local
radio stations for important updates on the progress of restoration efforts in the various
communities and additional services that Flow is providing to customers.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.