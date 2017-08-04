Roseau, Dominica – August 3rd, 2017 – Ruth-Ann Beaupiere of Goodwill has emerged as the first cash prize winner in the Flow ‘Watch out Summer’ campaign. A fixed line and internet customer of Cable & Wireless (Flow) for over two decades, Ruth-Ann has consistently paid her bill in a timely manner. It was this commitment to settle her account in full and on time which put Ruth-Ann in a good place to qualify in the summer campaign.

Ruth-Ann’s daughter Kisha Darroux collected the cash prize of five hundred dollars ($500.00) on behalf of her mom who was unable to be present due to a prior engagement. Speaking on her mom’s behalf, Kisha thanked Flow for the prize money and encouraged other customers to pay their bills on time to ensure their chance to win.

Flow customers qualify to win by paying their post-paid bills in full and on time or by signing-up for any new post-paid service. These include fixed line, internet and post-paid mobile. Customers who activate a 7-day data or combo plan also enter into the draw to win. Other qualifying customers are those who add credit to their prepaid accounts in the value of twenty-five dollars and over. Customers can topup their accounts at the main store in Roseau, at Flow’s partner locations including Cabrits Agencies in Portsmouth, Depex in Roseau or Club DVD in Marigot or at any vendor location across Dominica.

Twelve other Flow customers won prizes last week ranging from free Flow to Flow calls, free international calls and free Flow services.

A cash prize of two hundred and fifty dollars ($250.00) was also awarded to Marpin 2K4 customer Susan Williams. The Shawford resident was one of the cable TV company’s customers who zeroed her balance for the month of July. Marpin customer’s qualify to win by signing up for any service or by ensuring that their balance is cleared.

Another thirteen Flow customers and one Marpin 2K4 customer will be drawn and presented with cash and prizes this Friday.