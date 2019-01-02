General manager of telecommunications company, FLOW, Jeffrey Baptiste, has expressed the hope that the public library, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017, will soon be rebuilt.

The Dominica Public Library was for many years, prior to its destruction, the only facility of its kind on the island, providing a physical space for reading and research with books and other research material and has served as the foundation for the education of many a child and student.

Flow’s general manager, Jeffrey Baptiste, reiterated in a recent statement that FlOW will be assisting the government in reconstructing the Roseau Public Library and has donated two hundred thousand US dollars towards that project.

“These funds have been committed to the government of Dominica and we expect that the government will diligently pursue that project and very soon we will see the rebuilding of a public library in Dominica and whenever that is done, we would have been proud to know that Cable & Wireless, through the Charitable Foundation, contributed significantly towards that project,” Baptiste said.

One of the ongoing projects being sponsored by FLOW is the adoption in 2011, of the Roseau Mixed School. Just recently, Flow’s General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste announced a US$45,000 investment towards the refurbishment of the school’s computer lab in the new school year.