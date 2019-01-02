FLOW’s GM looks forward to rebuilding of public libraryDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019 at 3:05 PM
General manager of telecommunications company, FLOW, Jeffrey Baptiste, has expressed the hope that the public library, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017, will soon be rebuilt.
The Dominica Public Library was for many years, prior to its destruction, the only facility of its kind on the island, providing a physical space for reading and research with books and other research material and has served as the foundation for the education of many a child and student.
Flow’s general manager, Jeffrey Baptiste, reiterated in a recent statement that FlOW will be assisting the government in reconstructing the Roseau Public Library and has donated two hundred thousand US dollars towards that project.
“These funds have been committed to the government of Dominica and we expect that the government will diligently pursue that project and very soon we will see the rebuilding of a public library in Dominica and whenever that is done, we would have been proud to know that Cable & Wireless, through the Charitable Foundation, contributed significantly towards that project,” Baptiste said.
One of the ongoing projects being sponsored by FLOW is the adoption in 2011, of the Roseau Mixed School. Just recently, Flow’s General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste announced a US$45,000 investment towards the refurbishment of the school’s computer lab in the new school year.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
$200,000.00 is the coat if a two bedroom Shaw k. Is that what flow expects us to build and call it a public library? Has he ever let Dominica? Has he even seen the library in Antigua? Can flows contribution bring us to that standard? Are we preparing for the future or retrogressing? Sure the present library needs to remain there as a land mark however we deserve a twenty’s century library with computers and study space. Let yarrow beyond mediocrity.
The stratigy is to keep the populace uneducated so that they will believe what ever we tell them. Labour at its best . Skerro the time of redemption drawth near.
“… we expect that the government will diligently pursue that project and very soon we will see the rebuilding of a public library.”
Cable & Wireless deserves credit for their contribution. However, I am not sure if this refers to restoring the historic library building in its present location or building a new library elsewhere.
The ideal solution would be the restoration of the historic building together with a sympathetically designed extension in the grounds of the existing library. The design of the extension should be architecturally to an award winning standard.
What happened to the funds raised by baroness Patricia Scotland to rebuild the library? Dominicans are a joke. I have never seen a country where people accept soo much mediocrity, lies, deception, and corrupt behavior.
This lazy government,with a colony of fools,is incapable of doing anything on its own,because those MISLEADERS have crashed the economy. Everything has to be done from outside. That’s why I refer to the DLP leader as lazy,(which is really an understatement) square peg in a roundabout hole..DLP has gotten billions of dollars $#00,000,0000.00 (# an imaginary figure),noone can tell the citizenry what the money has been used for.Has the preponderance of it taken flight to another juridsdiction?.
Thank you Flow,and will the location be the same?
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
#000 000 000.00 assuming single digits