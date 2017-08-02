Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francine Baron, has chastised Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, for a letter that he copied to the United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, in which he expressed concern that Dominica is involved in the sale of passports to international criminals, but Linton has hit back saying that Baron can be “as disgusted as she wants,” but the truth remains.

Speaking at Parliament on Monday night, Baron expressed disgust over the letter which was sent by Linton to the Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and copied to the U.S. Ambassador, Linda S. Taglialatela, regarding a request to share identity information for travellers entering the United States.

An excerpt of the letter sent by Linton reads;

“…The Parliamentary Opposition urges government to ensure on time and complete compliance with the new U.S. information sharing requirements in support of vetting visa and boarder and immigration application announced earlier this month. In light of your government’s enduring practice of placing diplomatic passports in the hands of accused international criminals and its increasing reliance on selling Dominican citizenship to buyers in the terrorist hotspots of the world…”

Baron stated that she had no doubt that Linton was fully aware of what the U.S. was asking.

“How does he react Madame Speaker, he writes to the United States Madame Speaker, and tells the United States, in effect, that Dominica issues passports to people from terrorist hotspots, and issues diplomatic passports to criminals, and that Dominica is compromising the global security architecture against terrorism. Can you believe that Madame Speaker?” Baron exclaimed.

She added that she is “disgusted” that as a citizen of Dominica and a leader of Opposition such statements would be made to the U.S. and that all Dominicans should “condemn that.”

Linton, however, is not backing down.

“Francine Baron can be as disgusted as she wants. Truth forever on the scaffold, wrong forever on the throne, yet that scaffold sways the future, and behind the dim unknown, standeth God within the shadow, keeping watch above his own. You know the quote Matt,” Linton stated on the Q95FM “Hot Seat” programme on Tuesday.

The Opposition Leader the contents of his letter to the Prime Minister and the U.S. Ambassador is in no way comparable to the actions of Francine Baron.

“That is the letter that has disgusted Francine Baron. The same Francine Baron that cannot tell us who our diplomats overseas are, the same Francine Baron who was in Malaysia in November of 2014 and probably didn’t bother to check what was the source of funds paid for the wining and dining and the entertainment that she enjoyed at the expense of Ali Reza Monfared,” Linton said.

Linton noted further that what “disgusts” him is the idea that only the “reporting and the uncovering of these mysterious deeds” is what disgraces Dominica, and not “what they do to disgrace Dominica that disgraces Dominica.”

“So in other words, what Francine Baron expects of the parliamentary opposition in Dominica is to tell lies to cover up the misdeeds of the government, is to tell lies to cover up the truth that the government is placing our diplomatic passports in the hands of international criminal bandits like Ng Lap Seng, like Ali Reza…they would prefer us to be quiet about this and not express our concern,” he stated.

Linton insisted that Baron cannot expect the Opposition to begin to cover up their actions, after so much “crucifixion” for telling the truth, and made it clear that he is “not going down that road.”