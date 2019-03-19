Foreign Ministers of China and Dominica exchange congratulatory letters for the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their two countriesHon. Wang Yi - Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 4:38 PM
China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi has sent a congratulatory letter to Dominica’s Foreign Minister, Francine Baron on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Dominica and China established diplomatic relations on March 23rd, 2004.
The letter from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the response from Dominican Foreign Minister Baron are posted below.
Congratulatory Letter from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
to Dominican Foreign Minister Baron
Honorable Francine Baron
Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs
Roseau
The Commonwealth of Dominica
Honorable Minister，
On the occasion of the 15th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica, I would like to extend my warm congratulations and best wishes to you.
Dominica is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean region. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 15 years ago, with the caring and guiding of the leadership of both countries, the China-Dominica relations have developed rapidly, the cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results and the two countries have also maintained good communication and coordination in the international affairs. Not long ago, the Seventh Round of Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean Countries Having Diplomatic Relations with China was held in Beijing. The Chinese side appreciates and thanks for your adherence at the Consultations and the active role of Dominica as the coordinator of the Caribbean side.
The Chinese side attaches great importance to the China-Dominica relations. With the opportunity of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, we would like to make great effort to improve the level of mutual political trust, take solid step to move forward in the joint promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative and make new and greater achievements in the friendly cooperation between China and Dominica.
Wang Yi
State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China
March 6th, 2019
Congratulatory Letter from Dominican Foreign Minister Baron to
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
March 8, 2019
Honourable Wang Yi
State Councillor and Minister for Foreign Affairs
Beijing
PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
Dear Honourable Wang Yi,
I am pleased to acknowledge receipt of your letter of 6th March 2019 offering congratulations to the Government and People of Dominica on the attainment by our two countries of the 15th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I take this opportunity to extend congratulations to you as well on this occasion.
Indeed, we regard this as an important milestone in the political and diplomatic history of our country, marking as it does, the maturing of an important partnership characterized by mutual respect, openness, and mutual benefit.
We recall with satisfaction advances in our relationship, not only regarding coordination in political affairs but in terms of the contribution by the People’s Republic of China to the realization of our development plans in agriculture, infrastructure, education, human resource development and in the modernization of our health care delivery system among others. Additionally, we recall with pleasure the several occasions when you have responded with generosity and concern to crises in Dominica brought about by hurricanes and devastating storms which are the consequence of climate change.
We look back with pride at the many successes in our development cooperation over the past fifteen years, and we are positive that our political coordination and economic collaboration will only grow from strength to strength. We therefore look forward to greater collaboration in pursuing our goal to build a climate resilient Dominica, particularly within the context of the Belt and Road initiative. Additionally, we hope to continue to work with you in ensuring that our young people are educated and trained where they are able to keep pace with future oriented developments in information and communications technologies, agricultural science and in the management of the environment
I take this opportunity to renew my appreciation to you for the successful hosting of the Seventh Round of Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean countries having diplomatic relations with China which took place in Beijing.
We wish continued success of the People’s Republic of China and renew our support for the peaceful reunification of China.
Please accept Minister the assurance of our strong commitment to the China-Dominica partnership as well as the assurance of our highest consideration.
Francine Baron
Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs
Commonwealth of Dominica
9 Comments
Writing penpals back in style. Only person that should be celebrating 15 years is Skerrit.
Has Roosevelt Skerrit already been sidelined?
Tell nous about the MOU.
Time will tell. If they win again look out for 200000 Slants on island this summer. If they lose LL follows the same FP with them. $$$$$$$$. Everybody in opposition broke more so the main opposition. Passport sales nah Change. Remember the phrase “Plus ca change plus ce la meme chose.”
More of the same old Chaps! under UWP, Neo DLP pirates Vital oats of Mamo, Pappy??? The new Party in the diaspora lol! We need a Gov’t of National Salvation. again.
Mammie next time vote that new Party – People Party of Dominica. Boy is now they making sense
Many level headed Dominica are still asking for the MOU signed between the two nations .Imagine Skerrit and Reggie, two accomplished bozos who cannot debate or discuss, but insult,signing an agreement on my behalf !!!.One of them I think it’s Austrie,who lied to the nation saying that they negotiated for 19 hours on the trot in China…Austrie,Skerrit, two doggone liars you all are!! Labourites were clapping to the liars..No wonder we are where we are ..
But thank God those wickeds have 3/4 of their evil souls out of governance ..They are going!!!!!
