Acting head of Research and Monitoring at the Forestry Division, Jeanelle Brisbane, says the division remains concerned over the invasion of the Cuban tree frog in Dominica.

The frog is currently in the town of Portsmouth and the forestry division is alerting the public to be cautious about coming in contact with the frog.

“We have a crisis in Portsmouth particularly in the Picard area or the surrounding lot around the Portsmouth sea port where we have identified two invasive species. That is, animals that are not supposed to be in Dominica and pose a threat to our native or endemic wildlife.”

Brisbane stated that the frogs have established themselves in the area and are breeding. She said the forestry division is finding tadpoles, adults and juveniles of the Cuban tree frog.

“To identify the Cuban tree frog, you can do [that] just by size. It’s the largest tree frog in North America so these frogs get pretty big and they also have very large toe pads which is the round area in front of its toe.”

She mentioned precautionary measures that citizens should take when coming in contact with the frog.

“In terms of handling the frog, if you do see one, we encourage you to wash your hands after. And if you do come in contact with its mucus or what it secretes from the skin and then you rub your eyes with it, it can cause intensive burning so if you do manage to catch a frog, please ensure that you wash your hands after, for your own safety.”

She said that the frog, if not found, can cause a very big problem in the near future, and if anyone comes in contact with it, the forestry division is asking that you report because it is very important to collect all the frogs as it is able to consume any and everything that can fit into its mouth and poses a huge threat to Dominica’s wildlife and can multiply in the thousands.

“Persons from Glanvilla have also been reporting [seeing the frog] in their backyard. So, if you do see this frog in your yard, in your surrounding area, please contact forestry. You can catch the frog and hold it and we will come and get it,” Brisbane advised.