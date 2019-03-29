Every March 21st, the United Nations (UN) raises awareness of the importance of all forests types. This year, 2019, the International Day of Forests promotes education to Learn to Love Forests under the theme “Forest and Education”. This highlights the importance of education at all levels in achieving sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation. Healthy forests are closely correlated to healthy, resilient communities and prosperous economies.

The key messages promoted by the UN in observance of International Day of Forest 2019 are these:

Understanding our forests and keeping them healthy is crucial for our future. The aggregate value of forests will increase much more significantly as the world population climbs to 8.5 billion by 2030.

You're never too young to start learning about trees. Helping children connect with nature creates future generations actively knowledgeable of the benefits of trees and forests and the need to manage them sustainably.

Both modern and traditional knowledge are key(s) to keeping forests healthy. While foresters should know and understand nature well, they should also learn to use cutting-edge technology to ensure that our forests are efficiently monitored and sustainably managed.

Investing in forestry education can change the world for the better. Countries can help ensure there are scientists, policy makers, foresters and local communities working together to stop deforestation and restore degraded landscapes.

Women and men should have equal access to forest education. Active gender equality in forest education empowers rural women to sustainably manage forests.

Currently, the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division spare heads the post hurricane Maria national reforestation and watershed restoration effort in Dominica. We remain focused to generating hundreds of thousands of trees in this ecosystem restoration effort.

This week, March 18th to 22nd, we are running concurrent educational school awareness programs on the value of the forests integrated with tree planting exercises involving active student participants from several schools across the island. Let us work together in the restoration effort and sustainable management of our rainforest ecosystem.