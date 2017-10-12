Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division Media Press ReleaseDominica News Online - Thursday, October 12th, 2017 at 12:35 PM
The Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division would like to inform the General Public that
due to the passage of Hurricane Maria on the 18 th of September 2017, the
biodiversity, watersheds and water catchments of the country has been severely
impacted and left extremely vulnerable.
In this regard the Division ask that the public should refrain from the cutting down
of the remaining trees, setting unnecessary and uncontrolled bush fires and the hunting and fishing of wildlife.. This is to assist in the regeneration of the fragile eco system.
Please help play an active and positive role in Dominica remaining as the “Nature
Isle of the Caribbean.” Together we can rebuild this “Caribbean Eden.”
For further information please contact the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division at:
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Suggestion : In such a state of affairs it ought to be obvious experience is KEY, hence it is time to bring the recently retired (young fit guys) back . Their knowledge and conditioning are essential in such a situation.
It’s like putting a new /recent grad Dr.in the ER the retired guy can come in an see a pt walking in and diagnose the ailment at a distance. So Dept of Forestry bring back the young fit recent retired guys.
No ifs buts or maybes.