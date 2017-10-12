The Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division would like to inform the General Public that

due to the passage of Hurricane Maria on the 18 th of September 2017, the

biodiversity, watersheds and water catchments of the country has been severely

impacted and left extremely vulnerable.

In this regard the Division ask that the public should refrain from the cutting down

of the remaining trees, setting unnecessary and uncontrolled bush fires and the hunting and fishing of wildlife.. This is to assist in the regeneration of the fragile eco system.

Please help play an active and positive role in Dominica remaining as the “Nature

Isle of the Caribbean.” Together we can rebuild this “Caribbean Eden.”

For further information please contact the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division at:

http://forestry@dominica.gov.dm.