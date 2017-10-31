FORESTRY, WILDLIFE & PARKS DIVISION PSA #2Dominica News Online - Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 at 12:49 AM
The Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division would like to remind the general public that:
The hunting and fishing season is closed until further notice.
Avoid the setting of uncontrollable and unnecessary bush fires.
Seek advice from the division prior to the felling/cutting of trees.
For further information please call 285-8353, 225-3453 and 285-4286.
