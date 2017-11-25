Former government minister diesDominica News Online - Saturday, November 25th, 2017 at 10:10 PM
Former government minister and member of parliament for the Colihaut constituency, Osborne Riviere, has died.
According to information reaching DNO, the 85 year-0ld Riviere died on Thursday, November 23, 2017, in Martinique where he had been receiving medical attention.
Riviere served as foreign minister in the DLP administration led by former Prime Minister Pierre Charles and became acting Prime Minister for a short while following Charles’ death in 2003 prior to the swearing-in of Roosevelt Skerrit as Prime Minister.
He left politics in 2005, fell ill a few years ago and had been ailing since.
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. I mourn with you through your times of grief. To those who are alive, always remember that our time will come! We do not know how, where or when . I can assure you that there is life after death because i know that Jesus is alive and well… and if this has been proven, then everything that he says is true!
He is not here to condemn or look down on us but with open arms to welcome love and empower us against the kingdom of darkness. We wants us to live with him where we will never grow old, never die, never get sick, never know evil… but we must make amends while we are alive! the time is now! Let us invest in his kingdom to reap the rewards which He will bring with Him.
We do not know when we will go and if we are unprepared we will never be able to make it right!
Do we continue to sacrifice the love of this world for a perfect eternity with the almighty? ahhhh
All Glory and Honor and praise to Jesus Christ.
My condolences to Doreen Francis and the rest of the Riviere family.
Sympathy to his family. May he rest in peace.
I must admit that if I were a family member of the deceased or if I were in charge of the funeral I would REJECT Skerrit’s offer of State funeral or official funeral eh. Be I would bury him just like McIntyre said he buried the white woman, in a secret grave only for family members. As for Skerrit I would ban from even attending the funeral! . The man was PM and it appears that some organized a secret coupe to get rid of him. I wonder who planned the coupe? Boy no wonder all of a sudden all these hurricanes coming after us and destroying us as if we paying for innocent blood
Why are u so stupid?
Boy boy boy ignorance should be something you pay for or consider a sin which requires a immediate struck to death.
If it was trust me Dominica would be much better than it is now.
Thanks god it’s in the minority and that’s where it will stay for the rest of you all life.
Even in death u all can’t resist partisan politics.
Wat a group of people smh.
Good thing the young and upcoming people paying no attention to you all.
Brother O u lived 15 years of borrowed time. Thanks god for that on ur behalf.
Eddo is on some as well and Lenny isn’t far.
Hope they will get an opportunity to change from negative to positive when needs be.
Because that is having a domino effect on ur minority supporters like u see in this blogger comments.
Badge of honour they where their ignorance.
Only good thing about it the person they trying to bring down is growing by lips and bounce both here and internationally.
President Clinton reminded…
wow! Three men that were in Skerrit’s way, 1st Rosie, then Peiro and now Osborn, all went out and left the door wide open for Skerrit. I hope cowards like Reggie, Matthew, Ian and Ambrose don’t send cards and remain Moumou during the funeral. Bunch of hopless and cowards
I was told of his passing. Sad to know about it.
God grant his family all the necessary comfort and strength during this time of their bereavement.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen!
May his soul and other souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen!
So sorry to hear of the death of Osborne Riviere.
He served his country well… in the highest ranks of the civil service, then as a politician, (as stated above), but also in the highest ranks of Regional politics with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, OECS.
Osborne also distinguished himself as a sportsman…a terrific cricketer who opened the innings for Dominica on many occasions with much flair and success.
Condolences to his family.
RIP my friend
Hon. Riviere was a good, enlightened parl rep who served our country well. He was an eminent statesman, underappreciated after he left office.
His kind of integrity will be sorely missed. We salute you Sir as the angels carry to that place of Perpetual Light.
Sam a state man (politician) who served his country well, would not have done everything within his power to block progress and development in the country. Riviere was one of those people who prevented Dominica from having an International Airport.
He and his late brother Ragland (Rags) Riviere were part of the cabal who said Dominica had no use for an international airport, as a matter of fact when the government of Taiwan gave Edison James government (the UWP) a grant, of ten million US dollars never to be repaid, and a loan of ten million dollars at an interest rate of 4% the late Rags said the loan would keep us in economic slavery!
Remember the Trinidad Government loan the UWP 80% of the less than four hundred million dollars it was costing to build. Nevertheless, when the UWP lost the election, the building engineers, and contractors from Trinidad that was on the island building the first phase of the Riviere, Athie Martin, Roosevelt Skerrit, Charles, Rosie Douglas…
I wish you Sam would have lernt from Brother O kind of statesmanship. Sadly and unfortunately you haven’t.
That is why when labour was in opposition you never heard him say “parliament building should or can be burnt down.
Dats how real statesmen behave.
Who’s you will learn from his political life.
And those good words was what he needed when he was alive. But let the dead rest in peace
The time will come to deal with these things and more. Where we will show u all we don’t want negative energies in our country.
It’s so sad that our young people getting to know you all in that way.
But the good thing about it is they keeping far away from u all.
And like my son said to me DADDY WEN I SEE DR. LIKE THOMPSON FONTAINE, CLAYTON, SAM GAYBOO, AND THE REST I RATHER BE A FARMER LIKE DR JOHN T AND AMBROSE IVOR AND MATHEW. If not I’ll be better off wit a bottle of beer in my hand walking up and down in town like the most foolish opposition leader DA ever after…
Just to conclude this Sam, be reminded the names I mentioned are the names of the politicians Labor/DFP coalition who chased the Trinidad contractors, and engineers out of Dominica, that is why we do not have an International Airport in our country, according to Ralph Gonzales “Dominica is the only English speaking Independent island in the Caribbean without an international airport.”
Not: he was the one Roosevelt Skerrit brought to Dominica to tell our nation we do not need an International Airport, all Skerrit had to do is give us Douglas-Charles Swamp. But hear this: every government in the Caribbean with Int. Airport, are either expanding, or building new Int. Airport. Guyana have one forever; nevertheless, they are building another bigger and better one which was schedule to go into operation before the end of the year; but there are obstacles.
Read about it on Carribeannewsnow.com/ No need to remind you Ralph Gonzales built Argyle Int. for his country!
RIP ! Good man, gone but not forgotten .
Most sincere condolences to the family on your loss
From The Staff and friends of The New Vanderbilt Rehabilation and Acute Care
Journey on in peace, having had the spiritual strength of the youngest brother to see you through. May your road ahead be blessed.
Always had the greatest respect for Osborne. Rest in peace my friend.
Here is how Wikipedia describes his last days in politics :”He acted as Prime Minister after the death of Pierre Charles until Roosevelt Skerrit assumed the Prime Ministership two days later. He decided to retire from active politics following the 2005 General Election. RIP sir our prayers are with the family and those left to mourn.”
My condolences to the entire family. May his soul rest in peace. He was a true Patriot and true labourite . A former Prime Minister who was put out without an election or a resignation so Skerrit could find his way. We in the true labor party will miss you
RIP Mr. O. You came, you served and did your best. Thanks for your service to country and humanity.
Assertive but sad!
RIP. Thank you for your service to the country.