Former government minister and member of parliament for the Colihaut constituency, Osborne Riviere, has died.

According to information reaching DNO, Riviere died on November 23, 2017, in Martinique where he had been receiving medical attention.

Riviere served as foreign minister in the DLP administration led by former Prime Minister Pierre Charles and became acting Prime Minister for a short while following Charles’ death in 2003 prior to the swearing-in of Roosevelt Skerrit as Prime Minister.

He left politics in 2005, took ill a few years later and had been ailing since.