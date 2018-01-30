Former Vincentian model granted bail after 3 weeks in mental health centreiwitness News - Tuesday, January 30th, 2018 at 2:43 PM
Yugge Farrell former model on “Caribbean Next Top Model” was charged with indecent language on January 4th 2018. The charge was due to insults allegedly aimed at wife of St. Vincent’s Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, Karen Duncan-Gonsalves.
Farrell appeared in court on 5th January 2018 where she pleaded not guilty to the charge. The former model was then recommended for psychiatric evaluation for two weeks and later had that time extended by one week on 23rd January. She was released on $1000 bail yesterday -this according to iwitnessnews.
Since her time in the mental health facility videos have appeared on social media of Farrell spouting allegations that she had a sexual relationship with the finance minister. She claimed that ,among other allegations, this was the real reason she was sent for psychiatric evaluation in an effort to keep her down.
6 Comments
There should be a #MeToo movement in SVG.
That prime minister is worse than Skerrit.
That’s what you call being proactive. Before she reveals the embarassing it is already implied that she is mentally unstable. Just hope she has electronic and other evidence so she is able to prove what we already suspect. Don’t support the insulting of the wife though.
So she was a side piece and get bold to curse out the wife? Child, go have a seat. Know your position
I highly believe this woman. Top model representing the country, off course one of them will be behind her. If she brokes who best than the minister of finance to pass it for. Then the wife get involved n the vibes turn ugly. Now how those insults took place is the question. Local girls take note. Do not disrespect the wives. lol
Sidechicks know your place and take your position quietly
Since when using indecent language has become a mental health issue?I will not go deeper into this story but at, in the long run, I can see that freedom of speech is being taken away.The is so much crime in St Vincent that this minister should be concerned about; he uses his power as a minister to influence the justice system because a woman insulted his wife. The wife should kick his … out because he should set an example and respect himself as a married man.