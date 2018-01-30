Yugge Farrell former model on “Caribbean Next Top Model” was charged with indecent language on January 4th 2018. The charge was due to insults allegedly aimed at wife of St. Vincent’s Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, Karen Duncan-Gonsalves.

Farrell appeared in court on 5th January 2018 where she pleaded not guilty to the charge. The former model was then recommended for psychiatric evaluation for two weeks and later had that time extended by one week on 23rd January. She was released on $1000 bail yesterday -this according to iwitnessnews.

Since her time in the mental health facility videos have appeared on social media of Farrell spouting allegations that she had a sexual relationship with the finance minister. She claimed that ,among other allegations, this was the real reason she was sent for psychiatric evaluation in an effort to keep her down.

Read Full Story