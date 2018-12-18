Forty persons, including Dominica State College students and lecturers, as well as technical staff from the Ministry of Housing and Lands and Physical Planning Division have completed the BDA 2.0 Pilot Exercise held from December 6th to 9th, 2018 in Roseau, Dominica.

The UNDP, in partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Lands facilitated this four-day exercise which culminated with a Pilot Building Damage Assessment of over 200 buildings in the Newtown community.

The BDA which was originally undertaken following the impact of Hurricane Maria in Dominica, resulted in significant data collected for almost 29,500 buildings on the island between mid- October 2017 and January 2018. Since then, the UNDP has upgraded this corporate toolkit to support national and local authorities in crisis affected countries around the world. This toolkit will allow authorities to assess residential and non-residential infrastructure and collect timely data to inform decisions and prioritization for risk informed rehabilitation and rebuilding.

The BDA 2.0 toolkit Pilot Exercise included training of potential assessors in the use of the KOBO app to complete assessments in the field and acquire critical information that would be used to implement a nationwide BDA 2.0 expected in the first half of 2019.