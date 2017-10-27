ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Cricket West Indies congratulates the Windies Women players who have been included in the latest ICC ODI and T20I player rankings.

Hayley Matthews leads the T20I bowling and all-rounder categories with 631 and 288 points respectively. Stafanie Taylor with 286 and Deandra Dottin 278 points respectively, round out the top three in the all-rounder category. Anisa Mohammed was fourth in the bowling rankings with 608 points.

Skipper Taylor topped the T20I batting rankings with 678 points, while Dottin was fourth with 622 points. Taylor was once again featured in the ODI rankings. She is fourth in bowling with 626 points and second in the all-rounder category with 377 points.

The Windies Women just completed a clean sweep against Sri Lanka with series wins in the ODIs and T20Is at home. Next on the agenda for the Women will a tour of New Zealand next March. Both teams will do battle in three ODIs and five T20Is.

The full schedule is:

1st ODI – March 4 Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln University.

2nd ODI – March 8, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln University.

3rd ODI – March 11, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

1st T20I – March 14, 2pm, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

2nd T20I – March 16, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

3rd T20I – March 20 2pm, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

4th T20I – March 22, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

5th T20I – March 25, Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The full list of rankings may be viewed at this link https://www.icc-cricket.com/rankings/womens/overview