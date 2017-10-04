After a preliminary aerial reconnaissance mission and the dispatching of a reconnaissance and

assessment echelon, the French rescue teams in Dominica have increased: some sixty rescuers,

firemen and emergency physicians disembarked from the Frigate “Ventôse”on September 22 and set

up their base at the Windsor Park Stadium.

Their heavy equipment were immediately on ground to,among other rescue missions, distribute 24 tons of drinking water, 2.5 tons of food supplies, cover 1500 m² of torn roofs, notably the Princess Margaret Hospital, take care of emergencies and evacuate patients to the hospitals of Martinique and Guadeloupe and reopen road in the south-west

area entrusted in their care by the international coordination of relief, in the direction of Soufrière

and beyond.

After their initial emergency missions, the team began its gradual withdrawal on September 27 to

give way to the European Union, whose disaster management team (EUCP Team) is currently

deployed.

In addition, the French Embassy has delegated a consular office in Roseau to coordinate the relief

and care for the French citizens who are resident in Dominica. As of September 27, this unit has been

able to assist 46 French nationals. This unit has just been strengthened by elements from Paris.

An additional 11 tons of humanitarian aid should arrive in Dominica in the coming days so as to meet

the emergency needs for relief to the population and rehabilitation operations.