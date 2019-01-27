Germany, France and Spain said they are ready to recognise Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president if elections are not called within eight days, the Associated Press (AP) has reported.

According to AP, President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Saturday in French and Spanish that “the Venezuelan people should be able to freely decide their future.” He said France is working with European partners to encourage a “political process” that would solve Venezuela’s leadership crisis.

The news agency also reports Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as saying that unless Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro calls for new elections within eight days, Spain will recognise opposition leader Guaido as the legitimate president of the South American country.

