Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau South Constituency, Attorney Joshua Francis, has said a decision needs to be taken to determine whether dual citizens can contest elections in Dominica without any problem.

He was speaking during an interview on State-Owned Radio DBS.

“It is only fair and proper that we look at our constitution and make the necessary amendments to align ourselves with the regional and international developments, because moving forward we have to determine whether dual citizens can contest elections in Dominica without any problem,” Francis said.

According to him, the constitution needs to be reviewed.

“We need to review our constitution. After all, since we gained political independence, we have not reviewed the constitution,” Francis stated. “What has happened is that we have had social transformation over the years as a nation and as a nation within the region and international space and as such, certain norms and values have evolved.”

Francis also called for attention to be placed on what he referred to as “dead limb” issues.

“One of the dead limbs in the constitution is the appointment of an ombudsman man,” he noted. “Are we going to allow that provision to stay in the constitution or are we going to give life to it?”

He indicated that there are a number of other issues within the constitution that have to be considered as far as appointments on public commissions are concerned.

“We need some legal framework read within our constitution to define what is a procession, demonstrations, meetings…,” he explained.

Francis pointed out that there is a need to enhance democracy, however, there are limitations.

“We do not want to create a situation where the law is ambiguous or dubious to a point where we feel like we can injure the public,” he remarked. “We want to have a law where we have a right to protest without any injury to public interest and there seems to be some ambiguity in the law as to what is a protest? To what extent a citizen can go as far as articulating his issues, so we need legal clarification on that.”