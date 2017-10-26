Roseau, Dominica (October 25, 2017) — Electriciens sans frontieres is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and a registered charity that works with the poorest communities to improve their living conditions through activities to provide them with access to electricity and water.

Didier le Doeuff repesented Electriciens san frontieres at a handing over ceremony on Wednesday at the Cabinet Secretary’s Office, presenting to the Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Steve Ferrol, to formalize the donation of 100 solar light kits that will be distributed to residents of remote areas of Dominica.

Mr. le Doeuff told the Communications Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister that officials of electriciens san frontieres arrived Dominica on Tuesday, October 17th and said that his team were struck by the situation on the island.

“We wish to thank the Government for the help provided to electriciens sans frontieres to get our materials stored, transported, and enable us to work. Our work starts by distributing, connecting, and installing, generators in the remote areas. Electriciens sans frontieres’s work also includes distributing solar light kits to the people of these remote areas. We are going step by step, starting in the south area and we anticipate to move to the south east coast in the near future. We are expecting a team to replace us next week and to continue the work during November. Hopefully at that time everything will be installed and distributed.”

