French film producer/director, Patrick Baucelin on Wednesday, officially presented a copy of his latest production ‘Secrets of Caribbean Forts 2″ in which Fort Shirley at the Cabrits National Park and the fort at Scotts Head are featured.

Baucelin has produced several documentaries on places of interest in the Caribbean and will be filming for his next production, ‘Churches and Cathedrals in the Caribbean’ in which Dominica will also be featured.

He normally makes historical documentaries.

While addressing a ceremony held in the Ministry of Tourism and Urban Renewal conference room, Baucelin stated that he was encouraged to make a second part of the film when he traveled to the Caribbean.

He said his documentary has been shown at different international festivals.

According to Baucelin, he travels a lot in the Caribbean to learn about its history.

He proposed that everybody in the Caribbean region and the rest of the world should know the history of the Caribbean.

“I think it is important because the Caribbean has a lot of beautiful beaches,” he said.

Meantime, Tourism Minister Senator Robert Tonge said those films and documentaries will give many students on island, “those who are in school now and out of school” a different perspective in terms of the visuals of the various spots.

“What he is doing also helps us from a tourism standpoint, in terms of promoting our country and I guess our role too, is to make sure that when persons come to Dominica they have a fantastic time based on the experience that we are able to offer,” he noted.

Tonge pointed out that once persons see these films, hopefully, they will be enticed to want to come to Dominica to experience what we have to offer.

He agreed that one way to reduce cost might be to partner with local film producers so that a producer doesn’t necessarily have to travel to go to the respective islands.

“All this will be able to make life easier for you,” the Tourism minister stated.