In response to the massive, far-reaching destruction of Hurricane Maria there have been ongoing initiatives and campaigns for relief and fundraising. Uniting Dominicans and supporters of Dominica worldwide, these efforts share a common thread of agency in these challenging times for the country.

What makes the benefit organized by Friends of Dominica, slated for November 5th in NYC special is not just the fact that the original members of WCK ( now the Original Bouyon Pioneers) as well as other such veteran acts as Exile One, Luc Leandry and Zouk Machine will perform alongside younger varied artists like Aima Moses and Carlyn XP, but the approach of the organizers who are specifically calling for a moment for all diasporans to put differences aside and join in a moment of spiritual contemplation before turning the much anticipated party up, in solidarity and service to country.

Watch the compelling call to action in the video: