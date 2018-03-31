Former magistrate G.O.N Emmanuel who attracted significant public attention after his home at St, Aroment in Goodwill was firebombed over seven years ago while he slept, has died.

Emanuel, a war veteran who served with the British Royal Air force during World War II, earned a reputation for the stern sentences which he gave during his tenure as a magistrate in Dominica in the 1980’s.

During the Christmas 2010 alleged arson attempt on his home, Emmanuel and his wife barely escaped with their lives and despite pledges by former Police Chief Cyril Carrette and his successor, Daniel Carbon, to fully investigate the matter, no one was ever charged.

“I want to assure citizens of this country that this matter is being investigated professionally…..,” Carbon told DNO in January 2013 shortly after becoming Police Commissioner. “We must find the truth on G.O.N Emmanuel, we must investigate this matter, to dot every I and cross every T.”

However, eight years later, despite a confession by an individual claiming to set the fire, no charges have been brought. Many I’s remain undotted and many T’s uncrossed.

The former magistrate has gone to his grave with the belief that there was “a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice within the Police Force, and involving the Commissioner of police and the Executive Branch of the Commonwealth of Dominica” which he expressed in a letter to then-president Nicholas Liverpool in late 2011.

Emmanuel was also denied closure in another legal matter in which he filed charges against his former law firm partner Stephen Isidore, claiming that millions of dollars had allegedly passed through the partnership accounts without his knowledge and had not been accounted for.

The criminal charges against Isidore were not served as Isidore and his legal team, led by senior counsel, Tony Astaphan, were successful in getting the high court to grant an order of stay to prevent more than 42 charges brought by Emmanuel from being read to Isidore.

The charges against Isidore were filed in 2010 some months before the firebombing of Emmanuel’s residence. Like the firebombing matter, it has languished in the court for more than seven years.