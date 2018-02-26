ANNOUNCEMENT: Cochrane Road closedMinistry of Public Works - Monday, February 26th, 2018 at 11:14 AM
The Ministry of Public Works and Ports wishes to inform the general public that Cochrane road (via River Estate) will be closed from Friday, February 23, 2018, to Wednesday, February 28, 2018. This is to facilitate emergency roadworks to improve safety.
In that regard, all motorists travelling to Cochrane should use the alternate road from the Antrim end. Road closure signs will be placed at River Estate and Cochrane ends of the road.
Your cooperation is kindly solicited.
Poor people of Cochrane. It is not today that they have made noises about the deplorable state of the public access road to their village. Attention has been drawn to this state of affairs many times , over many years.The alternative connection via Antrim is not without its own hazards. I suspect a general election is on the cards and the local parliamentary representative is not sure of re-election, hence the much needed repairs now. Long term I see our inland settlements being depleted for lack of maintaining a safe and efficient road network and thus causing a devaluation and reduction of dwellings in such areas. That in turn will increase pressure on the coastal zones, which are vulnerable as a result of climate change, making the attainment of climate resilience that much harder.