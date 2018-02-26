The Ministry of Public Works and Ports wishes to inform the general public that Cochrane road (via River Estate) will be closed from Friday, February 23, 2018, to Wednesday, February 28, 2018. This is to facilitate emergency roadworks to improve safety.

In that regard, all motorists travelling to Cochrane should use the alternate road from the Antrim end. Road closure signs will be placed at River Estate and Cochrane ends of the road.

Your cooperation is kindly solicited.