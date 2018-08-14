Range Developments has announced the appointment of Michael Schoonewagen as General Manager for its highly anticipated hotel, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica, which is expected to open in the second half of 2019.

Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica is a government-approved project under the Citizenship-by-Investment Program (CBI). An investment in the resort gives prospective investors an opportunity to apply for second citizenship for themselves and their families.

Schoonewagen has decades of hospitality experience across the world. Most recently, he was General Manager of the renowned La Samanna Hotel is St Martin, prior to which Michael has worked at the St. Regis Bora Bora, as well as at several iconic properties worldwide. Range has expressed full confidence Michael will inject the soul into Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica– the hotel which is set to mark Dominica’s entrance into the luxury hospitality landscape.

Significant progress has been made on the project’s construction. Exterior works are fast approaching completion. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and interior finishing is advancing. There are consistently over 400 people on site, and in the coming months, this will rise towards 700.

The contract for the construction of the hotel was signed in November 2014 between the government of Dominica, Range Capital Partners LTD and the Kempinski Group.

The 160-room hotel, which was initially expected to be completed by the end of 2018, is located Douglas Bay on the north shore of the island, close to the town of Portsmouth.

In 2015, parliament enacted a piece of legislation to amend the National Parks and Protected Areas Act, Chapter 42:0, extracting 15 acres of land from the Cabrits National Park for the construction of the hotel.

Meantime, Range also made public a partnership with Six Senses to develop the Six Senses Resorts Spas on the island of St. Kitts.

Preparation for the construction of Six Senses St. Kitts is underway and work is to commence in September 2018, with an anticipated 18-month construction period.