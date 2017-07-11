$15-million facility for manufacturers to be announced in National BudgetDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 at 12:36 PM
Prime Minister and Minster for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit has revealed that in the upcoming 2017/2018 National Budget Address, a $15-million facility will be announced for manufacturers on the island.
He spoke at a Cabinet town hall meeting on Monday evening at Newtown
“I would like to inform you, the people of Dominica, that in this year’s budget, we are providing some $15-million to manufacturers of Dominica. That $15-million will be at three percent interest rate with a twelve month grace period, which means that you will not pay any interest or principal before the year is up,” he said.
Skerrit added that there is “nowhere in the Caribbean” that the interest rate on a loan of such magnitude can be found other than in Dominica.
He added that the budget for marketing Dominica will be increased as there is a notable increase in the number of stay-over visitors to the country, hence generating more jobs and economic activity.
“This year we are increasing the marketing budget for tourism…from $8-million to $12-million. There seems to be a historical increase in visitor arrivals, stay-overs, for the quarter of this year, unparallel to any year before. The more rooms that are occupied in Dominica is the more jobs for Dominica, more economic activity for Dominica, and better for all of us in Dominica,” he stated.
Also included in the 2017/2018 National Budget is more provision for upgrading the human resource capacity of the country and an entrepreneurial support program, according to Skerrit.
“In addition the small business assistance which we continue to do, we will be announcing a special package of measures for entrepreneurs, to build a culture or spirit of entrepreneurship in Dominica, and we will articulate this in a more detailed fashion when I deliver the budget address on behalf of the government and the people of Dominica,” Skerrit said.
With regard to human resource development, Skerrit said efforts are being put in place to have more graduate degree holders in Dominica and will include a special program targeting persons wishing to pursue an education in fields that are of “national priority.”
“What we have found with the government’s revolution to access to tertiary education, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of Dominicans with first degrees, but giving a second degree to really get the real in-depth knowledge of the area of discipline. So, we will be launching a special program to target the people interested in doing their masters degrees, but these national degrees must fall within national priority. So it is not what you want to study, but it is what the country needs,” Skerrit remarked.
He noted that there must be some form of reward to persons who return to the country after studies to render their services towards the development of the Dominica.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
“Prime Minister and Minster for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit has revealed that in the upcoming 2017/2018 National Budget Address, a $15-million facility will be announced for manufacturers on the island.”
Correct me if I’m wrong, but in this context I would have taken the word “facility” to suggest plant or equipment, rather than a bank loan.
True enough, a bank loan may “facilitate” manufacturers but at the end of the day it has to be paid back, no matter how low the interest rate or how long the grace period.
Titiwi, this is one for your mastery of English/American usage.
It’s not the money spent, but the economic plans behind it that counts. Less we forget, you spent $50,000,000.00 in Laudat on Geothermal energy and you have yet to produce 1-Kilowatt of energy from that investment. You spent another $140,000,000.00 on that national disgrace called Charles-Douglas and before two drops of rain fall, travelers need an “Ark” to traverse the Marigot area. How much was spent on the Abattoir in Layou? You did not identify the number of sustainable jobs that will be created. This is yet another give away to the Labor Cabal. That’s why Sambo was singing like a member of the national choir today. He know his share coming soon.
This more cheap political rhetoric by the Pampers Prime Minister. You’re sharing out the country’s largess for a few of your cronies as usual. How many sustainable jobs will be created with this effort? Just yesterday Kenneth gave out $40,000.00 to two fishermen in his village to purchase an ice machine. Ms. Daniel gave out $600,000.00 last week to Red Supporters on the West Coast. To the untrained eye, this sounds impressive. To the trained eye, it’s more political foolery on your part. Unemployment is sky high on the island and you bragging about a mere 15-million dollars.