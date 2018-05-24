244 employed under special post-Maria job program PM Skerrit saysDominica News Online - Thursday, May 24th, 2018 at 9:52 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that 244 people now have jobs under a special employment program initiated after the passage of Hurricane Maria.
He spoke on Kairi’s Next Level Program earlier this week.
“So far we have placed 244 people under the special employment programme (and) are now receiving a salary paid for by the government of Dominica… he said.
In January this year, the government announced what was described as a “special employment program” in the wake of the devastating category 5 hurricane which ravaged the island in September 2017.
It said it would target personal job holders made redundant, displaced or otherwise out of a job as a result of Hurricane Maria and will be for both the public and private sectors.
The government also said in January that 1,100 jobs will be created by the program.
The Prime Minister said earlier this week, in addition to the 224 already employed, more will soon have jobs.
“Very soon we will place another batch of people who have applied,” he stated.
He stated another 42 people have been placed in the National Employment Program (NEP) and pointed to the launch of that program in Marigot earlier this week.
He commended those who made themselves available to work under the NEP in Marigot.
“Marigot is ours, Marigot is ours to keep clean, to keep beautiful and to develop and all I can say to the people of Marigot that the government is with you and continues to be with you to help you through your challenges,” Skerrit stated.
He said that $1.5-million was sent to the village council in Marigot to help with fixing roofs and homes and more is on the way.
“The spending is $1.5 (million) and an additional amount will be transferred to help more people in Marigot,” the Prime Minister remarked.
8 Comments
WHERE, in Dominica have these jobs been created??? “An additional amount will be transferred …” How much, sir? And by the way, Marigot is not YOURS.
HOTEP!
Keep up the great job pm. In everything good u do for this country there will always be haters. I guess they playing there role as opposition.
But I know Skerrit does lie bad boy; I wonder if his Father was a liar from the beginning? But then again I don’t know who was or is his father, since is his mama last name he carrying.
Satan lying so much that even when he speaks a half truth I still cannot believe him. Of course you know I am referring to Satan himself so don’t accuse me of calling anyone Satan DNO. In fact the last part of John 8:44 says, when he speaks he always lies because lying is his nature, for he has been a liar from the very beginning.
Thank you Honorable Skerrit. You are truly chosen by God to be the leader of the people of Dominica. A leader who is of the people, for the people, by the people. May God continue to bless you with the knowledge , wisdom and understanding necessary to lead the people of Dominica.
….. you do not know that when the government is paying 80% of the labour force salaries indicates the country economy is in serious trouble….. this indicates that the private sector gone and that all sectors are in serious problems…. wait there
As long as there is people living in Dominica like this one there is little hope that Skerrit will vacate the John of PM. This is a typical example of one of his followers being quite content with some crumbs and at the same time watching THEIR PM getting richer by the day. People like that must be mentally retarded.
Since this programme apparently operates separately from the NEP does this mean that people salaries are being funded by the tax payers on behalf of private companies? People do need help but this would be the wrong way to go about this as it would have two consequences that are discriminatory and unacceptable:
– private companies making profit subisdised through the national purse.
– distortion of fair competition for those private companies, which are excluded by the authorities from this form of assistance.
I sincerely hope my reading of this is wrong.