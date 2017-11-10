3.6 percent of DOMLEC’s customers now have powerDominica News Online - Friday, November 10th, 2017 at 11:55 AM
Power company, DOMLEC, is reporting electricity has been restored to 1,331 of its customers since Hurricane Maria.
A total of 35,609 customers are without electricity.
The figure represents a mere 3.6 percent of customers, while 96.4 percent remain without power.
The company’s distribution infrastructure was severely damaged or destroyed during the hurricane.
DOMLEC said that it should be completing restoration to a small area of Bath Estate, and Newtown and most of the area in the vicinity of the Public Works Department within a couple days.
A Cuban team is working with DOMLEC on the link from the Padu Power Station to Fond Cole while work continues on restoring power to the State Prison and the Dominica State College.
4 Comments
When does the power get to Atrim or Springfield Valley?
What about Pte Michel , somebody please restore service it was the hardest hit it is near the city of Roseau why cant we have electricity or internet .
It takes time…little by little Things are getting better….some people lost their lives..it could be worst
Your answer is in your comment. You said PM was hardest hit so it will take more time to restore services to that community. In due time, PM will get power and the rest.