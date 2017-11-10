Power company, DOMLEC, is reporting electricity has been restored to 1,331 of its customers since Hurricane Maria.

A total of 35,609 customers are without electricity.

The figure represents a mere 3.6 percent of customers, while 96.4 percent remain without power.

The company’s distribution infrastructure was severely damaged or destroyed during the hurricane.

DOMLEC said that it should be completing restoration to a small area of Bath Estate, and Newtown and most of the area in the vicinity of the Public Works Department within a couple days.

A Cuban team is working with DOMLEC on the link from the Padu Power Station to Fond Cole while work continues on restoring power to the State Prison and the Dominica State College.