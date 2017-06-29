Member of the Catholic Fund Raising Committee, Val Cuffy has revealed that $3-million needed for the completion of the Cathedral renovation project in Roseau.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, he appealed to Catholics, and the public in general, on the island to come forward to assist.

“We are going to need new pews, we are going to need new doors, we are going to need a new sound system, we are going to need $3-million,” he stated.

He added, “I am asking the general public, I am asking Catholics to come forward, we will be meeting with the private sector, we have discussed with central government ways and means of how we can work with the private sector towards they getting some tax rebates so when we come to you … we are looking forward to discussing with you how you can contribute and how you can get it back at the end of your annual returns.”

He said the fundraising committee is encouraged by collections made in churches around Dominica.

“So far we have raised $7 -million,” Cuffy noted. “We have over $1-million, $1.2-million available that we can use now and as I said to you to complete the project we need $3-million.”

He stated that although $3-million is difficult “by any stretch of the imagination,” it can be done if Catholics put their differences aside.

“Raising $3-million is not easy,” he noted. “We had to undergo a loan to see how far we can go in terms of pushing the project. That loan has to be paid back and we are asking for your generosity, we are asking for your support…”

Meanwhile, Bernard Lauwyck, Diocesan Engineer, said the project is almost halfway completed.

“We are now at Phase Five (Lot Five), there are 12 lots or twelve phases or lots,” he noted. “So we are not quite half way yet but the first give lots were the heavier ones. So after this comes the casting of the concrete floor which can be done in about two weeks time and the alleviation of the suspended ceiling and the electrical lighting and so on…”

He stated that the roofing aspect of the project (Lot Five), which is geing done by Ace Engineering, will be completed in early 2018.

Lot 1 of the project began by decommissioning the Cathedral and the removal of the furniture, while the 2nd lot was the removal of the asbestos roof, the 3rd lot was the retrofitting of the foundation and the walls of the structure, while the 4th lot involved the placement of the steel frames. Lot Five involves replacing the roof.