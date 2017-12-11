Sports Minister, Justina Charles, has reported that about $6-million is needed to repair the Windsor Park Sports Stadium due to damages caused by Hurricane Maria.

At a press conference on Monday morning, Charles described the stadium as Dominica’s “greatest accomplishment” in sports.

“Thanks to the People’s Republic of China for giving us this wonderful gift and we know it was severely affected and we know the effect of the stadium being affected on our economy and sports by extension,” she stated.

The Minister said most of the facility’s roof and the perimeter walls were affected. She noted that two towers fell and the electrical cabinet that controls the towers were damaged.

Additionally, a $3-million scoreboard which was recently installed was damaged.

“And so we now have to look to see how we can repair some of those things,” Charles noted.

At this time, she said, an assessment has been done on the damages.

“I must say we have received an assessment of the extent of damage and the cost to repair it and you won’t believe it is in excess of $6-million to restore everything at the stadium, the VIP booths, the towers, our perimeter fence and everything that was affected by the storm to do it in a more climate resilient manner,” Charles said. “So we definitely have to look at our way forward in terms of the stadium.”

She vowed to have the roof repaired by the first quarter of 2018.

The Windsor Park Sports Stadium was officially open on October 24, 2007, and the $33-million facility was viewed as a gift from the People’s Republic of China.