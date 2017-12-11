$6-million needed to repair Windsor Park Stadium after Maria says CharlesDominica News Online - Monday, December 11th, 2017 at 12:58 PM
Sports Minister, Justina Charles, has reported that about $6-million is needed to repair the Windsor Park Sports Stadium due to damages caused by Hurricane Maria.
At a press conference on Monday morning, Charles described the stadium as Dominica’s “greatest accomplishment” in sports.
“Thanks to the People’s Republic of China for giving us this wonderful gift and we know it was severely affected and we know the effect of the stadium being affected on our economy and sports by extension,” she stated.
The Minister said most of the facility’s roof and the perimeter walls were affected. She noted that two towers fell and the electrical cabinet that controls the towers were damaged.
Additionally, a $3-million scoreboard which was recently installed was damaged.
“And so we now have to look to see how we can repair some of those things,” Charles noted.
At this time, she said, an assessment has been done on the damages.
“I must say we have received an assessment of the extent of damage and the cost to repair it and you won’t believe it is in excess of $6-million to restore everything at the stadium, the VIP booths, the towers, our perimeter fence and everything that was affected by the storm to do it in a more climate resilient manner,” Charles said. “So we definitely have to look at our way forward in terms of the stadium.”
She vowed to have the roof repaired by the first quarter of 2018.
The Windsor Park Sports Stadium was officially open on October 24, 2007, and the $33-million facility was viewed as a gift from the People’s Republic of China.
All these announcements of millions to rebuild,with out any solid reputable back up?Then we are told THREE MILLION DOLLARS to replace a SCOREBOARD.Lots of lovely money to be made here.
Sports minister,you sound so much like a child who has just her common entrance,so much repetition.
It’s absurd listening or in this case reading what you have said.
For a minister, your vocabulary is very limited. I think you should go back to Grammer school.
SOME Workers so-called party leader and their supporters are pathetically stupid spineless with hypertension symptoms talking Rum shop rubbish all day long without knowing what they on about just because of jealousy labour administration’s doing much better than they could ever have done for themselves country slanderous lots.
Gacon I am no damn worker, dfp or Dlp to have my view on the nonsense happening in Dominica. I was a Dominican 21 years before I first voted which means Dominica before politics. The stupid spinners you referring to are people like you and supporters is Skerrit that put politics before country. Can you not see that Dominica has been a disaster under Skerrit’s 13 years in office? For the good of Dominica can you not see the man has been a total failure? Under him we lost our banana industries, we cannot produce cricketers , footballers or sportsmen /women; we have lost our middle-class to the poorverty industry Skerrit introduced here before Erika or Maria; we’ve lost our freedom to be able to criticize and hold our politicians responsible, which was good for our development because politicians we’re afraid of us but today is we that afraid of them. Even nature is not happy as every year now is destruction and our people dying be it in accidents, storm or natural curable cause
a chinese funded national sports stadium? Our greatest accomplishment in sports??? Well this is confirmation of how badly off sports is in Dominica. Very appauling comment from a Govt Minister smh
Are u surprised? Haven’t you heard 95% of the DFP turn Neo-DLP speak? That ought to be a clear indication of their caliber, pedigree for want of better words . Political accidents we allowed to happen . We had no control over Maria Ericka, David etc but we chose to elect these idiots to office when they wee not fit to be dog catchers.. Well allow me to modify and say most of them as their is a Pitbull so he can catch other less vicious dogs.
There is a pitbull or Rottweiler in the mix that should read.
Waste of money, like the presidential palace. The equivalent of ghetto bling.
I must admit that based on what Minister Charles said it is clear that she doesn’t believe the estimate the unnamed source furnisher them with and neither do I. Here is Ma Piero: “I must say we have received an assessment of the extent of damage and the cost to repair it and you won’t believe it is in excess of $6-million to restore everything at the stadium…” But what I must admit is that despite the fact that Maria was very harsh and brutal to us in the nature isle, it is clear that all Chinese work was destroyed or damaged and as a result Skerrit should think twice signing more contracts with them. Maria reveals that China continues to benefit from us while we continue to suffer loss due to our love for CHEAP labor
How is a stadium built by another country Dominica greatest accomplishment in sports. Is that the level of pride we have in ourselves. What lessons we are teaching our children. I would take all those goverment officials and flogg them one after another. Thats an insult to every athlete, who have represented this country. Staudium is not a priority at this time. Skerrit has written a few books on economic development. They are called beg your way to growth even if you cannot afford to maintain. The other book is called how to blame your economic failures on disasters and the 3rd book; Who to use disaster to legitimize beggar economics. If you sorry folks want to sit around and have people feel sorry for Dominica them so be it, but as i see it with an unproductive state this government cannot bring Dominica back. I know because there is 17 years of information.
Excellent Zulu .You forgot to say/ mention this clown’s facial expression is written crook all over.
One need not take a firm look. It can be done en-passante.
At a press conference on Monday morning, Charles said after a meeting amongst the Cabal & potos they were divided as to who & how the stadium could be repaired. Minister Sideburns told us and reminded the cabal that there was no shortage of passport booklets hence al that’s needed is to sell a few hundred passports ordinary as well as Diplomatics. Skerrit could not be outdone. He stated as did Ma Pierre :
“Thanks to the People’s Republic of China for giving us this wonderful gift so let it be known Brothers & Sisters it is covered in the MOU that U guys don’t know about. “
Best comment EVER!!!!!
I doh want to laugh but I doh must?
Blast you are a blast of fresh air telling it like it is.
The petro cassav allu get from Venezuela cause people to loose their lives too, all dem ting fall down flat.