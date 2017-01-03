60 Minutes spotlights on Caribbean passports for salenewsamericas.com - Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 9:19 AM
The controversial practice in some Caribbean nations of Citizenship By Investment was in the global spotlight Sunday as CBS’ 60 Minutes put the focus on what it called simply: “Passports for Sale.”
Steve Kroft along with producers Graham Messick and Evie Salomon, interviewed Lennox Linton, a Member of Parliament in Dominica, who talked the option of getting a passport there for as little as US 100,000.
“You don’t even have to come to Dominica to get the citizenship. You pay the money from wherever you are,” Linton stated.
The show’s producers also spoke with international lawyer Sirous Motevassel, a Middle Easterner from Iran who lives in Dubai but travels on a CARICOM passport from St. Kitts and Nevis. The passport allows him entry to more than 100 countries without having to get special permission.
Motevassel reitereated that the St. Kitts passport is available for a real estate investment of $250,000 or a $400,000 and is a legal way to circumvent visa controls that some nations set up.
In St. Kitts, the report said, 40 percent of the government’s revenue came from selling passports.
Apart from Dominica and St. Kitts, Grenada, St. Lucia, and Antigua have also adopted the program as well. Antigua & Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, told 60 Minutes that the revenue from the country’s three-year-old program has kept the government from defaulting on its international loans and has turned the economy around.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
I am a UWP supporter but LENOX LINTON is an ……….. Politics should play absolutely no part when it comes to white racist people trying to bring down your country.
An article on DNO dated April 15th 2016 said that the US government has warned the leaders of the Caribbean about the passport selling program.Now on January 1st 2017 CBS has warned the world that this passport selling program is undermining the security aperatus of the world.The opposition in Dominica has been warning Skerritt about a lack of transparency and accountability for this passport production factory and yet instead of seeking to mend their ways continue to attack Lennox Linton as if he doesn’t want Dominica to develop, which is not true at all.The question remains that of the $5000 million made from passport selling,with Dominica claiming that it is in the lead,how come so little is being reported by Skerritt as the amount we earned from this activity.The US will not warn anymore and with the international community will put a strangle hold on this passport production factory which is endangering their countries.Who is giving Dominica bad name,I ask.
What really makes me feel bad is this CBS program SPECIFICALLY targets D.A as selling our passports to criminals.
I have to agree with Linton here, this passport program is killing Dominica`s reputation. It will continually get harder for dominicans to travel overseas. So many honest hard working Domincans will lose out on opportunities because of this. You know in most countries citizenship is considered the highest honour and not given away for money (most of which goes directly to the government and not its people anyways). A short term financial gain could never justify this;
THIS IS SHAMEFUL, and MUST STOP A.S.A.P
Lennox has been trying to destroy Dominica in order to get at Mr. Skeritt for years. Well, he took it up a notch and decided to widen that net to include the CBI programs throughout the Caribbean. Does he think before he opens his mouth? Who is advising Lennox? Does he know where to draw the line between patriotism and politics. What a shame… I find it strange that he was the only politician throughout the Caribbean who maligned the economic citizenship programs of his country.
We all got to Eat, Do as they say mot as they do. Analyze that. Opinion Expressed is solely that of the writer.
Honourable Linton was on that CBS 60minutes programme, the quintessential example of truthfulness…We were reiterating transparency and accountability adnauseam,,they never listened…Some out there never listened…Skerrit had a GOLDEN opportunity to defend the programme.Did he went to hide in a similar manner that he did when he had to take the test flight to mark night landing at Melvillehall???..Our CBI
programme is terrible…Where the money is going??How many Diplomatic passports have been sold?I am particularly concerned about THAT. THANK YOU LENNOX.One thing I know is that the international community is listening to Q95,because they already knew that the CBIprogramme does not trickle down to the poor.
Lennox Linton was on 60 minutes talking about Dominican passports, instead of the Govt responding with better accountability and transparency he was branded a traitor and all over social media being attacked by labourites, mark my words Dominica, Lennox Linton will be right in 2017 and event is going to happen with our passport sales that will bring down the DLP government. Remember this post on Jan 3rd 2017, i told you so, when you run from the truth it always comes back to haunt you, u fellas in Govt will never learn, it happened with the garbage bin bobol but this time it will have a global effect on Dominica and u will have no one to blame but yourself, skerrit u need to humble yourself.
Hypocrites…. Pretending like you all have amnesia. Which party started the passport sales before Labor came into Power???? LABOR Party just continuing. The opposition is just pisssed that they are not in power to pocket the profits. We the poor is not benefiting, politics and politrics, Everyone looking out for themselves.