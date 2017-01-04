A bottle’s six-year sea journey ends in DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at 9:00 AM
It’s not every day you walk on the beach, spot a bottle, see there is a message in it and realize it has been floating on the sea for the past six years.
Well, this is exactly what happened to Lena James of Marigot.
James, of the Classique Guest House in Marigot, was walking on the beach with a guest from Holland near the mouth of the Melville Hall River collecting driftwood on December 31 when they spotted a bottle.
Curious, they picked up the bottle.
“Then we realized there was something in there,” she recounted to DNO.
They managed to open the bottle only to realize there was note but it was written in German.
Since James’ guest know some German, he read it.
It turned out that the bottle was dropped in the sea by a 10-year-old German girl near the Canary Islands around June 2010 and has eventually washed ashore at the beach in Melville Hall and was discovered by James and her guest.
Contact was made with the relatives of the girl who in turn contacted James in Dominica.
“She said she had written the letter, placed it in the bottle and dropped it in the sea….. she was hoping someone would find it and return it to her,” James stated. “It was just amazing that it came all the way to Dominica.”
She said the young lady is excited about the bottle being found although she had no idea where Dominica was and thought it was the Dominican Republic.
“So what we want to do is to actually invite them to come to Dominica,” she stated.
She explained that her guest left Dominica on January 3 and has taken the bottle to be reunited with its owner.
James is amazed the bottle was even found.
“I don’t know when it washed ashore, but it was just amazing to see the bottle just lying right there,” he stated.
Finders keepers that\’s the rule of message in a bottle not retun to sender.
Domnichen fammi waychen . When did they give this historic piece if evidence get out of DOMINICA? Not so very smart. It does not belong to the little girl any more
Sigh… when a good pr opportunity fall in your lap and you don’t know what to do with it…
It SHOULD have never left Dominica. that’s the hole moral of the story she has to go when the journey of that bottle ended…NUFF SAID
what i laughing is if is a Dominican that see that bottle you know they will not pick it up much less open it!
This bottle should have never left dominica. It should be kept in the museum…. this was about to make history and we just let it slide of the door. This was our ancestors way of communicating before. If it could not be done this way then it would be nice to get this girl to come to dominica. Since she herself don’t even know that we existed. Hmmmmm can’t believe this
I agree
Nonsense. There is nothing historical or event-making about this. Just the work of a curious child.
So what did the little girl’s letter say?
What did the message in the bottle say?
That’s amazing. After 10 years!!! wow. I really wish they would come to visit Dominica as a result.
The story said SIX years …….2010 to 2017
Admin: Actually, the bottle was found on December 31, 2016
So what does it say?
And you all allowed the guest to go with the. Bottle instead of inviting the young lady to dominica to pick up the bottle? I
Wow! Amazing story! However since it isn’t about politics or Skerrit bashing I really don’t expect much comments or interest for that matte, especially on an island obsessed with negativity. Let’s hope that it helps to bring some more publicity to the nature isle
Man dominica is one of the most backwards country in the caribbean, just a waste and dno just helps to confirm that. Just look at the comments that people posts