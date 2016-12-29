

Christmas got a little brighter for five lucky winners of the A.C.S. Shillingford & Co. LTD Christmas Giveaway, and they received gifts including two $200.00 vouchers, a mountain bike, a six-burner stove and a trip for two to either Martinique, Guadeloupe or St. Lucia.

The lucky winners received their prizes on Wednesday afternoon.

David Cassell, received the six-burner stove; Nadia Samuel, the mountain bike, Kimon Gregoire the all-expense paid trip while Francis Maximea and Grandel Bruno received $200 vouchers.

Customers of A.C.S. entered the promotion by spending $50.00 and over at any branch in Dominica. The random selection of names was done on Christmas Eve.

General Manager of the company, Dexter Ducreay said that the gift giving goes well with the tag line of the company which is ‘Spend Less Get More’.

“Every year we try to give back to the community and this basically solidifies our tag line which is ‘Spend Less Get More’. We are basically trying to encourage our customers by giving back to them around Christmas time,” he said.

Ducreay described the prizes as the farthest the company has ever gone than before.

“This year we’ve gone further than what we used to do. We’ve given five lucky persons Christmas gifts and they are very meaningful gifts. From cooking to exercising to shopping,” Ducreay stated.

The winners smiled with glee as they received their prizes which were presented by the Managing Director of A.C.S., Julius Timothy.