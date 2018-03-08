A Ross University return to Dominica not likely this yearDominica News Online - Thursday, March 8th, 2018 at 2:22 PM
Will Ross University School of Medicine return to Dominica by May 2018 in order to recommence classes for its students?
That post-Hurricane Maria return was the expectation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit when he addressed the matter last December.
The latest word from Ross appears to contradict the likelihood of that happening, however.
A statement from the University’s Dean and Chancellor William F. Owen Jr to colleagues says, “Although we have made some progress in restoring our campus in Dominica, there still remains significant work to complete. The severity and complexity of damage to our buildings on campus vary”.
The statement points to a list of six buildings that are currently being renovated over the next six months.
Following the passage of Hurricane Maria in September, Ross announced in a press release that 1,400 students, faculty, and staff planned to relocate temporarily to Knoxville, Tenn. to continue their program of study.
Prime Minister Skerrit has been banking on an early return to the Ross University Campus at Portsmouth sooner rather than later.
He pointed out back in December that the government hoped “to get Ross to be back in May 2018 … we are also helping the property owners, the Dominican citizens who own properties in Picard to rebuild. That is why we have extended the loan facility at the AID Bank to the property owners so that they could have their apartments fixed, they could be able to buy some new beds – those who need beds – appliances and so forth so that they can get that going in quick order.”
PM Skerrit estimated at the time that about 80 percent of the homes Ross University needs for student accommodation was available.
The situation does not only relate to housing, however, as Owen is explaining.
He says, after listing the buildings that must be repaired, that “Unfortunately, there were additional buildings that were well beyond repair and recently demolished to reestablish a safe campus. We will determine what impact the loss of these buildings have on campus operations and consult with experts to reassess the campus master plan”.
Dean Owen does anticipate a return to the Dominica campus, but gives no firm date:
“As we remain committed to restoring our campus, we are closely monitoring Dominica’s recovery and other macro concerns that affect the ability to maintain an operational campus on the island,” he concludes.
The Ross Official speaks of a “successful transition to our temporary locations in Knoxville, Tennessee and St. Kitts for the 2018 Winter Semester”.
Given that statement, it appears unlikely that Ross University School of Medicine will once again be fully operational in Dominica before 2019
I have a feeling Watson, that Ross is not returning to Dominica anymore.
Hurricane season has level up., and Dominica will never be the same again…. it would be good if
they return. ..let us watch and see…
All I have to say is The Law of Attraction is true.
The government hv 50 percent to play and we the next 50.
Dominica can never move if we don’t stop the negative talking and thinking.
Think about it, no time Dominica eyes development something bad happens, UWP out after 4 yrs, Roosie dead in less than 1yr and Piero, Miss Charles was a friend of the USA President.
We are always on the road for development but we as a people love party politics to much so we aways wish for the opposing party to fail.
In the end Dominica fails.
I respect your opinion but it makes no sense. If what we see happening in Dominica today is because of the negative things are few (minority) are saying, then why we not reaping the blessings of the positive things the majority are saying about Dominica? The majority saying ‘thank god for Skerrit’. The majority saying ” Dominica is blessed” in fact hours before Maria the majority said no need to stockpile water, food and other stuff because Maria was a weak storm, while the minority said, Maria is a catastrophic storm that would leave many in shock when they get up next day. Why didn’t the positivity of the majority not out do the negativity of the minority?
As I have stated before. To keep their federal student loans, Ross must return to Dominica before June of 2019. This statement can be confirmed in the US Federal Register. Don’t expect it to happen before that.
Ross University owners and investors would make a decision in their best interest. I’m convinced that they would return to Dominica when the country is fully restored to normalcy and when all the necessary repairs to their buildings are completed. I think, Mr. Skerrit, was overly optimistic and very much unrealistic when he announced that Ross would resume business in May, 2018. For the good of the citizens and legal residents of the country, let’s all hope by 2019, Ross would be back bigger and better.
This Government is messing it up for the people of Dominica. They are giving the people false hope. I’m glad Ross came out to made known so folks weren’t banking on there return per the wicked PM in May of 2018. I pray that these people running the country can have a heart and do the right thing for the people who are living in the island sack because these leaders are filling there pockets while the people are going without, Its an utter shame. Lord i pray
The dominican people messing it up for themselves, Dominicans need to learn a hard lesson, laborites in particular, let the country wheels fall off first before we fix it, I doh want them to be able to say nothing
We losing everything under this cursed and ungodly Government. Even our villages we losing
Portsmouth going to feel it hard. The a domino effect on the rest of the island
That’s possie problem
I do hope that Ross returns. For Dominica’s sake and that of the scores of Dominicans who have invested in homes for accommodation of students.
I can only hope that they used the funds wisely when the going was good and paid their mortgages and other debts. Life can change devastatingly in the twinkling of an eye as it did for so many people after Maria.
I had the opportunity of visiting home in December January past and i am not surprised. I will not say much. The government of Dominica is a waste of time and has no idea what they are doing. If Dominicans know what is best they will get this clowns from office.
Hope your time is not wasted where ever you claim you are.
Lol you always there kiddo
The thinking of Ross investors may very well be the thinking of other existing or potential investors and even the airlines connecting from San Juan for example may scale back or revise plans. At the end of the day it has to make business sense to them and the confidence of the people they serve (eg students and staff and families) is factored in, not to mention the overall state of the country including security. Unfortunately Dominica will suffer meanwhile. Its going to hard on business owners and landlords in the area and this will impact the economy.
Things are not the same for Ross U. as they were 10 yrs. ago when they were chartering private planes to bring students and faculty into and out of DA. Only time will tell if they ever re-establish themselves back in DA. I think that major changes may have to be made before they even seriously consider it.